Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

