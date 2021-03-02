Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $18,797,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.