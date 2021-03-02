Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

