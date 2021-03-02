FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 12,160,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,482,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

