Freehold Royalties (FRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

FRU stock opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$819.35 million and a P/E ratio of -98.57. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

