freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Get freenet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.