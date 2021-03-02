Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNLPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

FNLPF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 33,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,945. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

