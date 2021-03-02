FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

NYSE FSKR opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

