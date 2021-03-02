FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FSK opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

