FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 1,093,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,781. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

