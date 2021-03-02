FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.