FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

