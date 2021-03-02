FY2021 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

