FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

