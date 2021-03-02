FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $86.79 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

