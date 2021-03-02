FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

