GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBLX stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

