GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 162,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $32.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.33.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

