Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $120.08 million and $12.08 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00819913 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045551 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

