General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

