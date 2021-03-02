Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 5,135 ($67.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,970.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,228.73.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus plc (GNS.L)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

