Gerald Paul Sells 50,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

