GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.