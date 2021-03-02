Gifto (GTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.72 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Gifto has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00829585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046853 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

