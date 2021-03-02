Gildan Activewear Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

GIL stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.