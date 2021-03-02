Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective (up from C$40.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GIL traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 185,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,951. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$40.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.48. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

