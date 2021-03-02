GINcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 918.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. GINcoin has a market cap of $151,402.57 and $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 932.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,656.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.68 or 0.03203466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00367942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.58 or 0.01098687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00455129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00384542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00022737 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

