Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.