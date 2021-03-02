Global Social Chain Price Down 3.1% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $119,936.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

