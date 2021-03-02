Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (GWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) stock opened at C$21.54 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.52 million and a P/E ratio of 430.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 577.92%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

