Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) to Issue Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GWI opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 27.22.

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

