Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

