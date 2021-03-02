GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 1,990,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 847,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 128,196 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

