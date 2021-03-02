GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,987 shares of company stock worth $8,894,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,854. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

