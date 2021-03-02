Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,463,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,356,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,061.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

