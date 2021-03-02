Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) vs. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Critical Comparison

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, suggesting that its share price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 1.27 $37.19 million N/A N/A

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

