Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,834 shares of company stock worth $389,242. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

