Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $389,242 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

