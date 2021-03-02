Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 9th

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.03. The stock has a market cap of £149.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In other Grit Real Estate Income Group news, insider David Love bought 41,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £20,096.37 ($26,256.04).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

