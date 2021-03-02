Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.65. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 549 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

