Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.67. 743,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -296.54 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

