Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

