Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

