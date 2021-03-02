Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock valued at $24,198,209. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

