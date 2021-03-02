Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.27% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

