Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.