Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 407,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.