Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 458.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Unum Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

