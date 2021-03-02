Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

