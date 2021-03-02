Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

